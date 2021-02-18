Andalucia’s Tourism to Grow 6% After ‘Disastrous’ Last year

A POLITICIAN has predicted Andalucia’s tourism industry will grow by 6 per cent this year.

Minister for Tourism Juan Marin said he believes Andalucia will see tourism sector growth of 6 per cent this summer after a “disastrous” last year.

-- Advertisement --



He said: “The data that we received yesterday speak of an increase in reserves for the months of June, July and August. With this project we want to highlight the safety of the destination and reposition the Andalusia brand.”

Mr Marin said Andalucia had only received 13.3 million tourists last year, compared to the 32.5 that arrived in million in 2019.

He added: “The employment data are discouraging and the of tourist activity with drops in business of 86% in travel agencies, 80% in accommodation, 70% in air transport and 52% in the hotel industry.”

The politician explained Andalucia is putting in place measures to attract further tourism, including renewing the Andalucia branding, which has not been updated since 2016, at a cost of €3 million.

Meanwhile, Spain’s central Tourism Minister Fernando Valdes has fuelled hopes of a return of tourism to Spain this summer after saying British travellers will not have to quarantine.

The politician has reportedly said Spain is likely to use a vaccine passport system this summer and British tourists will not have to quarantine.

Mr Valdes said: “In Spain, we aim to have at least 70 per cent of the adult population immune by summer so I’d say to British people, ‘Keep open your expectations regarding holidays in Spain. We’re looking forward to welcoming you again’.”

He added, “vaccine passport or similar documentation” would help travellers “regain flexibility.”

He said: “We are defending this approach in the European Union and the OECD (Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development). We’d like to coordinate these works with the British government.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Andalucia’s Tourism to Grow 6% After ‘Disastrous’ Last year”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.