Tragic deaths and millions without power in extreme US weather conditions

EXTREME weather conditions battering several states in the USA have claimed the lives of at least 20 people.

The storm has hit Texas severely, and millions of people had to brave freezing temperatures without heat or electricity for the second day yesterday, Tuesday, February 16, as the state continued to struggle to restore power generating systems knocked out by the Arctic blast.

Natural gas supplies were hit especially hard during the deep freeze, which caused temperatures as low as -18ºC in Dallas, due to a mass of cold air being pushed in from Canada.

In the Houston area, three children and their grandmother died in a fire believed to have been started by a fireplace they were using to keep warm. Also in Texas, a woman and a young girl died from carbon monoxide poisoning after leaving a car running in a garage while trying to heat their home. Several people in the Houston area reportedly froze to death.

Meanwhile, three people were killed when a tornado hit a seaside town in North Carolina.

In Kentucky, two people died after their vehicle slid off an icy road and fell into a waterway. A similar fatal accident was recorded in Mississippi. In western Tennessee, a 10-year-old boy died after falling into an ice-covered pond. The freezing temperatures have also caused power outages in Minnesota, Arkansas, and Louisiana.

