Staycation Hopes As Scientists Admit NO Covid Outbreaks Linked To Packed Beaches

Staycation Hopes As Scientists Admit NO Covid Outbreaks Linked To Packed Beaches
Staycation Hopes As Scientists Admit NO Covid Outbreaks Linked To Packed Beaches. image: wikimedia

STAYCATION Hopes As Scientists Admit NO Covid Outbreaks Linked To Packed Beaches Last Year

British holidaymakers hoping for some beach breaks this Summer were given joyous news today (Wednesday 17) by the professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the University of Edinburgh.

Professor Mark Woolhouse told MPs during the Science and Technology Committee meeting, “Over the summer we were treated to all this on the television, news and pictures of crowded beaches, and there was an outcry about this”.

As reported by The Sun, he continued, “There were no outbreaks linked to crowded beaches, there’s never been a Covid-19 outbreak linked to a beach ever anywhere in the world to the best of my knowledge. I think we do have to understand where the risks are so that we can do as much as possible safely”.


The professor said the only exceptions are mass gatherings such as horse race meetings, where social distancing is non-existent, and there are refreshment areas where people gather, calling them “pinch points”.

There was a lot of public outcry last Summer when photos started circulating showing packed beaches in various parts of the UK, with the police famously closing the Durdle Door beach in Dorset, after they became worried that it was overcrowded.


Similarly, in August, police turned drivers back when they were trying to get to beaches in Lulworth in Dorset, in Bournemouth, and Camber Sands, where roads became congested with two-mile long stretches of traffic.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article "Staycation Hopes As Scientists Admit NO Covid Outbreaks Linked To Packed Beaches".

Chris King
Chris King
http://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

