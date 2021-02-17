STAYCATION Hopes As Scientists Admit NO Covid Outbreaks Linked To Packed Beaches Last Year



British holidaymakers hoping for some beach breaks this Summer were given joyous news today (Wednesday 17) by the professor of infectious disease epidemiology at the University of Edinburgh.

Professor Mark Woolhouse told MPs during the Science and Technology Committee meeting, “Over the summer we were treated to all this on the television, news and pictures of crowded beaches, and there was an outcry about this”.

As reported by The Sun, he continued, “There were no outbreaks linked to crowded beaches, there’s never been a Covid-19 outbreak linked to a beach ever anywhere in the world to the best of my knowledge. I think we do have to understand where the risks are so that we can do as much as possible safely”.

The professor said the only exceptions are mass gatherings such as horse race meetings, where social distancing is non-existent, and there are refreshment areas where people gather, calling them “pinch points”.

There was a lot of public outcry last Summer when photos started circulating showing packed beaches in various parts of the UK, with the police famously closing the Durdle Door beach in Dorset, after they became worried that it was overcrowded.

Similarly, in August, police turned drivers back when they were trying to get to beaches in Lulworth in Dorset, in Bournemouth, and Camber Sands, where roads became congested with two-mile long stretches of traffic.

