Love and Friendship

IN honour of St Valentine’s Day, children in schools in Manilva, Sabinillas and El Castillo were invited to produce different artworks on the theme of Love and Friendship which saw a number of large murals as well as smaller pieces.

-- Advertisement --



Weeding out

ALTHOUGH disinfection work in Benalmadena continues, the Council has appointed a specially trained two-man team to travel around the municipality spraying weeds in public places in using a vehicle containing a compressor to allow speedy application.

Conservation work

WORK in the Iglesia del Llano in Casares moves onto a new phase as conservators will be involved in the recovery of the crypt in the basement of the church and the preservation of the skeletal remains found there.

More firefighters

LAST November, the Marbella Council recruited 15 new firefighters who have now completed 400 hours of training and shadowing existing officers so that in early March they will be added to the existing force bringing the total of firefighters to 78.

Free masks

DURING these still difficult times, a donation of 7,500 face masks by Amate Distributions to the local Food Bank has been appreciated by the Fuengirola Council and these masks will be distributed to families in need throughout the municipality.

Planning permission

PLANNING permission has been given for expansion of the San Francisco de Asís school in in El Coto (Las Lagunas) which will allow the school to integrate a number of new sporting facilities and a small swimming pool as well as a new access road.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Recent and interesting news in brief from the Costa del Sol”.