Portugal’s Current Active Covid Infections At Lowest Level Since January 8

Portugal’s coronavirus is improving on a daily basis it would seem, with Tuesday’s (February 16) figures showing that the number of active cases is now at the same level as they were on January 8.

By the end of January, there were a reported 181,000 active cases in the country, but yesterday’s figure of 95,320 shows a remarkable drop, with the hope that the number will fall even more in the next few weeks under the current lockdown restrictions.

Hospital numbers are improving as well, with 350 people moved out of Covid wards, and 32 moved out of ICU units, while the number of deaths also continue to fall, with 59 in the Lisbon area, 20 in the North and central areas, 10 in Alentejo, and just 2 on the Algarve.

The number of recoveries, 8,865, is also far higher than Monday’s tally of 3,538, so the numbers are definitely going in the right direction, with just 1,502 new infections registered in the previous 24 hours.

In the islands of Madeira and the Azores or Madeira, there have been no deaths reported, with only 46 new cases in Madeira, and just one in the Azores.

News on the variant strains is good as well, as João Paulo Gomes, an investigator, reported there has not been one single case of the Brazilian variant verified in any of the laboratories tasked with mass testing in Portugal, but, four cases of the South African variant strain have been discovered in tests.

