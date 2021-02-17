Police Launch Investigation As Piers Morgan Receives ‘You’re Getting Killed’ Threat.

PIERS MORGAN is getting the police involved after receiving vile death threats on social media aimed at him and his family. Police launched the investigation over sick social media death threats against Piers Morgan and his family after the GMB host was told ‘you’re getting killed’- his son Spencer was warned ‘watch your back’

The Good Morning Britain presenter, 55, says he’s made a report after being subjected to disgusting abuse on his Instagram account. The controversial TV star shared a screenshot of messages he had received in which he and his family, including son Spencer, were targeted.

Dad-of-four Piers was told he was a “marked man” and that calling the police wouldn’t stop the people who wanted to “kill” him. It is understood that threats were also made against Piers’ wife Celia Walden.

Piers tweeted: “Another day, another death threat…,” before sharing the name of the account that had been sending him messages and asking his fans to help identify the person behind it. Does anyone know who he is? Let’s see how big and tough he feels when I give him the exposure he deserves,” he wrote.

He later added: “UPDATE: I’ve reported these death threats to @metpoliceuk and look forward to hearing back from them. I’m also keen to hear what steps @instagram @ Facebook are taking to identify the person who made the death threats on their platform & has now deleted their account.”

Piers Morgan and The Sussexes

Sharing the picture of the pregnancy announcement, he wrote: ‘BREAKING: Harry & Meghan have announced they’re pregnant and released this cheesy photo of themselves to ensure the media gives the story about their private life more prominence – in their latest courageous effort to stop the same media focusing on their private life.’

The news of the pregnancy delighted many but Good Morning Britain presenter Piers, 55, has been a long-standing critic of the couple, especially after they quit the royal family and moved from the UK to Los Angeles.

