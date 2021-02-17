NEW study shows Covid can lead to gangrene as the virus causes the body to attack itself

It has been well documented that Covid-19 can cause a lot of unpleasant side-effects, some persisting long after the patient has recovered; however, a new study conducted by researchers at the Northwestern University used MRI scans to show that the virus can actually cause cells in the body to attack each other, leading to many long-lasting such as gangrene and ‘Covid toes’.

Dr Swati Deshmukh, who led the study, said: ‘We’ve realised that the COVID virus can trigger the body to attack itself in different ways, which may lead to rheumatological issues that require lifelong management.

‘Many patients with COVID-related musculoskeletal disorders recover, but for some individuals, their symptoms become serious, are deeply concerning to the patient or impact their quality of life, which leads them to seek medical attention and imaging.

‘That imaging allows us to see if COVID-related muscle and joint pain, for example, are not just body aches similar to what we see from the flu – but something more insidious.’

Gangrene, which occurs when a lack of blood supply causes the body tissue to die, is a serious condition which can occur as a result of joint and muscle issues brought on by Covid.

‘We might see edema and inflammatory changes of the tissues (fluid, swelling), hematomas (collections of blood) or devitalized tissue (gangrene),’ the doctor said.

‘In some patients, the nerves are injured (bright, enlarged) and in others, the problem is impaired blood flow (clots).’

The disturbing study comes after a woman in Italy had to have three fingers amputated when the virus attacked her blood vessels and the digits turned black.

