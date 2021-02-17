Malaga Music Brothers Release New Album

A PAIR of musical brothers in Malaga are preparing to launch their new album.

The Imbroda brothers, Javy and Pablo, have arrived back in Malaga after spending more than a week in Madrid recording their new music.

The brothers told one publication that what started as a hobby in 2019 has now become a career after they recorded their four most recent songs in the album Vivir.

Speaking of their success, Pablo Imbroda said: “”Let’s see how things turn out, we don’t set horizons.”

In their new album they recorded the first recorded song in a studio in Malaga with Carlos Cortes, a musician the brother say is their inspiration. They said: “We were especially excited to close our first cycle in Malaga, which was our first learning test and with a special person such as Carlos.”

Although they are five years apart, with Pablo aged 25 and Javy aged 30, the brothers say they are more than relatives, with their closeness showing in their music.

The album, with songs Vivir, Silueta, Amor, and Dias que Contar, speaks about the brothers’ personal experiences.

Pablo said: “Vivir talks about funny way people speak without thinking; Amor is based on the story of my brother and his partner; Silueta I wrote for my girlfriend as a thank you and Dias Que Contar let’s say it is the most special because we dedicate it to our father, it is a letter with which everyone can identify with.”

He added: “In our family we have always had many meetings in which we brought out the instruments … My father plays the guitar and my mother sings, since we were little we have had a lot of musical culture.”

