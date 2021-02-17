Infections fall globally for first time since start of pandemic

Infections fall globally for the first time since the start of the pandemic, with WHO claiming the “trend is encouraging”.

THE number of confirmed Covid cases is reportedly similar to those recorded in October 2020, falling for the first time since the start of the health crisis.

The World Health Organisation said there has been a decrease in the number of registered infections of almost 50 per cent worldwide, but stressed that there are still many countries with a growing number of cases.

“The fire has not been put out, but we have reduced its size. If we stop fighting it on any front, it will roar back,” said WHO Director General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

On January 21, 2020, 282 cases were recorded on average in seven days worldwide, compared to January 21, 2021, when 780,236 were recorded, the peak of the global curve.

Since then, it has only descended, said WHO.

At the moment, 400,000 infections are recorded a day.

However, WHO added that the summit reached was so high that even after lowering it, “the number of cases is still enormous, similar to that recorded in October”.

