THE General Director of the Guardia Civi, Maria Gamez, has travelled to the town of Mieres in Asturias to announce a new barracks for the Guardia Civil.

The officer said the Guardia Civil in Asturias were set to receive a new barracks and also took the opportunity to speak about officer Angel Antonio who died in Mieres after being hit by a car.

-- Advertisement --



Ms Gamez said: “We are aware that providing the Corps with infrastructure adapted to its needs is vital to guarantee a quality service because we do not forget that the presence of the Civil Guard unites and supports the state.

“This will contribute directly to the great contribution that the Guardia Civil makes in the mining basin of southern Asturias. In short, it will result in a higher quality public service; there is an effect on the economic development of the area and there is a direct impact on the quality of life of the residents.”

The official also spoke about Angel Antonio Ambrosio, a 47-year-old Guardia Civil officer from Mieres, Asturias, who was reportedly killed by a van as he and his colleagues set up a perimeter check on the motorway heading into the town earlier this month.

According to media reports, eyewitnesses said the accident took place when a van driver ran over the three officers as they set up the check. Police believe driver may have lost control of his vehicle or may not have seen the officers.

According to one publication, the driver said: “I did not see the signs.” He is now being subjected to breathalyser and drug tests.

Witnesses reported that several vehicles had been stopped at the border check when a collision was heard and they saw a van had slammed into the area, running over the officer who was left trapped underneath the vehicle.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Guardia Civil Set to Receive New Barracks in Asturias”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.