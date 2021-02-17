Game Of Thrones Co-Stars Kit Harington and Rose Leslie Welcome First Baby Together.

LACK of sleep is coming to the Harington household as Kit and his wife, Rose Leslie, welcome their first baby into the world. No details have been given about the sex or name of the baby yet.

The former co-stars have kept a low profile in recent months and not much is known about their new arrival. However, Harington’s publicist Marianna Shafran confirmed the birth Tuesday, February 16 saying Harington and Leslie are “very very happy!”

The couple, who met on the set of hit HBO show Game of Thrones – actually playing a couple onscreen – began their relationship began in 2011 before getting married in 2018. They announced that they were expecting a baby together last October.

34-year-old Scottish actor Rose Leslie, who played Ygritte on GoT and 34-year-old English actor Kit Harington, who famously played Jon Snow on the show, shared in a statement at the time, that they were “thrilled” at the prospect of becoming parents. Leslie even showed off her baby bump in a shoot for Make magazine.

The private couple has spent much of the lockdown in a farmhouse in Kit’s native Suffolk. Speaking to Stylist about her experience of the lockdown, Rose said: “I feel incredibly grateful. My husband and I were fortunate to spend lockdown in the countryside.”

