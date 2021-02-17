BREAKING NEWS: Malaga, Mijas and Fuengirola Look Set to Reopen After Covid Rates Fall

GOOD NEWS for the Costa del Sol after Covid rates in Malaga, Mijas, Fuengirola, Benalmadena and Torremolinos fell below 500 per 100,000, making it look likely that borders will reopen.

The Junta de Andalucia will make the decision tomorrow whether to reopen the areas at their weekly Thursday meeting, with the towns looking set to have border restrictions lifted if case numbers continue to fall.

Once a decision is announced tomorrow, towns would be able to reopen from Saturday.

Today in Malaga figures fell to 418 cases 100,000 inhabitants, while Mijas dropped to 474.3.

Of the towns in Malaga province, many of the largest are now below the 500 cases per 100,000 people limit, including Nerja, Torrox, Velez Malaga, Antequera, Rincon de la Victoria, Alhaurin de la Torre, Alhaurin el Grande, Cartama and Coin.

Meanwhile, Ronda, Estepona, Marbella and Manilva are still above this number.

While Covid figures are falling in most parts of Andalucia, officials are still warning residents to be careful and abide by existing laws to prevent the virus figures rising again.

