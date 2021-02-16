Plan to Disinfect Local Playgrounds

POLITICIANS in Rincon de la Victoria have announced their commitment to overhaul and disinfect the area’s playgrounds.

Councillor for Parks and Gardens Jose Maria Gomez said the council want to disinfect Rincon de la Victoria’s playgrounds before they are due to be reopened.

-- Advertisement --



He announced cleaning, disinfection and maintenance will be carried out in 51 public children’s facilities, as well as in 16 biosalud areas and 4 exercise areas municipality.

He said: “The work began at the beginning of February in the children’s facilities with the maintenance of different elements.

“We also cleaned and disinfected the security perimeter.”

The mayor of Rincon de la Victoria, Francisco Salado, highlighted “the need to carry out these comprehensive cleaning actions in outdoor areas and children’s areas that have been closed for months due to the pandemic, with an important set-up that guarantees the safety and enjoyment of these venues for when their reopening is possible.”

The Councillor for Parks and Gardens said: “From the department, maintenance work has been carried out throughout the year in the playgrounds, regardless of whether they are open or closed, in addition to repair tasks, the last for example on the zip line located on The Marina of Torre de Benagalbon beach.”

This fine-tuning, which will take place until the end of February, is being carried out by personnel from EMVIRIA and Servicios Operativas who are also in charge of the painting work, and the maintenance and adaptation of the ornamental fountains of the municipality.

The news comes after Rincon de la Victoria also announced it would be opening a unique fire station following an investment of €2.5 million.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Works to Disinfect Local Playgrounds”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.