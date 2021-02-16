WEST MIDLANDS POLICE Fine 70 At Illegal Nightclub in the city



West Midlands Police have reported raiding an illegal nightclub in central Birmingham late on Saturday evening (February 13), where they found around 150 people partying on two floors of a building, complete with a VIP area and a DJ playing music through a full sound system.

The force had been tipped about the illegal party off after taxis were spotted by neighbours, dropping people off at the venue at regular intervals.

Video footage released by the police shows officers breaking their way in and running up the stairs, with the venue even having a neon VIP sign above the door, as loud voices are then heard shouting “missiles” as bottles are hurled at the cops by the partygoers trying to repel them.

One officer was slightly injured during the confusion as people tried to escape being arrested, with thermal images captured by police drones showing around 50 people trying to escape across the rooftop after the police entered the building.

The DJ could face a £10,000 fine says West Midlands Police, while around 70 people have been fined £200 each for breaching the coronavirus restriction rules.

West Midlands Police say they are trying their best to control any illegal activities that might be taking place, and said the fact that neighbours tipped them off is a very good sign that the community wants to also help in the fight against the spread of the virus by illegal events like this one, where nobody is even social distancing or wearing a facemask.

