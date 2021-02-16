Valencian Government President Ximo Puig Reiterates Need For Gradual De-Escalation of Restrictions.

The president of the Generalitat, Ximo Puig, reiterated today (February 16) that the de-escalation of the restrictions due to the coronavirus from March 1 will be “as prudent as possible” and the measures will be “softened”, so “it will not be a disruptive movement that will go from white to black.”

When the current restrictions end, Puig has said: “there will be a [period of] reflection because we are also aware of the serious damage that is inflicted on an important part of society.”

Puig also said that although “progress is made every day”, the Valencian Community is “very far from the target” of 50 cases per hundred thousand inhabitants and has asked for “understanding” from the public.

In other news, Ximo Puig has assured hoteliers that “never” has their sector been criminalised, that “all resources at their disposal have been available” and that they have the right to prosecute what they consider to be “an unfair matter for them.”

“We have done what we thought was the best, before and now,” stressed Puig.

“The problem is not the bars and restaurants. They are the spaces of sociability. We have also said that bars cannot be exported to private homes,” he stated, focusing on the fact that the closure of the hospitality industry is in line with what has been done in other parts of Spain and Europe.

Today, a turnout of around 150 people joined the protests in Torrevieja as hospitality workers in Spain’s Valencian Community peacefully demonstrated against government restrictions. These restrictions have seen all bars and restaurants closed, a move which the hospitality sector see as unnecessary.

