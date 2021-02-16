Vaccine Passports Could See Scots Tourists ‘Fast Tracked’ Into Spain This Summer.

Spain’s foreign minister Arancha Gonzalez said that people who have not yet received the jab could still enter the country, but would still have to undergo testing prior to their arrival. The statement raised hopes for Spain’s beleaguered tourism industry which thought the summer boom might not actually happen at all.

-- Advertisement --



Scotland’s national clinical director Jason Leitch previously said that a vaccine passport system is very likely to be introduced in the future.

Arancha Gonzalez said that tourists that have proof of their jab could be considered ‘lower risk’ than those who have not been vaccinated. She also suggested that vaccine passports would ‘make it easier to return to mobility’ amid speculation that they could soon be introduced in Scotland.

Speaking on BBC Radio 4’s Today show yesterday, she said: “Vaccine passports will make it easier to return to mobility – but it must be coordinated.

“What we have in mind is that people with a vaccine certificate are in a lower risk versus people who may be on the higher risk and would have to go through the ordinary procedures of PCR tests and the rest. There could be some form of fast-track for people who have been given their vaccine and can prove it with a vaccine certification that would make it easier to move around because they are in a lower risk category. This is a scheme that Spain and a group of other countries are working on – but for now, we must make sure that we keep Covid under control.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Vaccine Passports Could See Scots Tourists ‘Fast Tracked’ Into Spain”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.