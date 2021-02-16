Real Madrid’s Carvajal injured and out of action for three months.



THE Spanish full-back has suffered a hamstring injury that will keep him out of the squad for some time.

Real Madrid has issued a statement explaining tests have been carried out on Daniel Carvajal, which have revealed he is suffering from a muscular injury.

“Following tests carried out on Dani Carvajal by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with a muscular injury to his right thigh with tendon involvement.”

The full-back was back in the starting line-up against Valencia on Monday, February 15, until 25 minutes into the game when he asked for a substitution and was replaced by Lucas Vázquez.

Carvajal has been injured several times before during his career.

On October 2 he tore ligaments in his knee, and since then he has picked up three more muscle injuries.

He will miss important games such as the last 16 of the Champions League and a decisive stretch of La Liga Santander.

Carvajal is just another player in the Real Madrid infirmary that includes important players such as Sergio Ramos, Militao, Álvaro Odriozola, Eden Hazard, Rodrygo Goes, Fede Valverde and Marcelo Vieira.

