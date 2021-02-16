One if five mums has given up work to care for kids during the pandemic

One if five mums has given up work to care for their kids during the pandemic in Spain.

A RECENT survey shows that 22 per cent of mothers have given up all or part of their job to take care of their children during the health crisis.

And concerningly, 37 per cent have been denied the option to work from home despite performing tasks compatible with remote working.

These are just two of the findings of the survey carried out by Yo No Renuncio (I Don’t Quit), an association promoted by the Club de Malasmadres.

“This survey quantifies the problem of conciliation and co-responsibility in Spain, a problem that has been aggravated by the coronavirus and that falls especially on women,” said the association.

The survey of 7,561 households was conducted between February 12 and 14.

It showed that 21 per cent of those who have given up all or part of their employment have taken leave of absence or days without pay.

Some 11 per cent have requested a 100 per cent reduction in working hours, without any financial reward, and 74 per cent have used their vacation days to care for children during preventive confinement.

Researchers concluded that “even today, when the little ones are obliged to maintain a preventive quarantine, it is the women who take care of them in 80 per cent of the cases”.

