News in Short in Axarquia.

On the beach

NERJA is welcoming applications for the positions of coordinators and personnel for the management of boats and jet skis along with lifeguards. The deadline to apply is February 24 and can be done at the Town Hall or by emailing: personal@nerja.es. To find out more, call 952 548 400 or email: omac@nerja.es

Top class

RESEARCHERS from La Mayora, in Algarrobo, are among the best in the world according to Stanford University. Antonio Heredia, Gonzalo Claros and Iñaki Hormaza, researchers at the Instituto de Hortofruticultura Subtropical y Mediterránea La Mayora CSIC-UM have been distinguished for their work in Plant Biology and Botany.

Thumbs up

TORROX Council has definitively approved the municipal budgets for 2021 which focuses investments on “beautifying” and “providing services to neighbourhoods to generate employment” with the allocation of €22 million, a similar figure to last year’s budget despite efforts made to alleviate the pressures of the pandemic.

Abuse probe

POLICE in Malaga city arrested a 25-year-old man for allegedly having sex with a minor under the age of 15 and making her pregnant. The girl’s mother has been charged with a crime against family rights and duties by having consented to the abuse. The police and social services are drawing up reports.

Cybersecurity

THE multinational Google has selected Malaga city as the HQ for the future International Centre of Excellence for Cybersecurity. The person responsible is Velez-Malaga’s Bernardo Quintero, who has been working with the American company since 2012 after acquiring his company VirusTotal, and who has become one of the top managers of Google’s cybersecurity division worldwide.

New decree

GIVEN a slight improvement in the incidence rate in Algarrobo, which now stands at 396.6, the council has issued a new decree requesting voluntary confinement and closure of municipal activity, though sports facilities can still be used for federated competitions and activities and the street market will reopen on Wednesdays with a 30 per cent capacity.

