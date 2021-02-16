Mystery Surrounds Sudden Covid Spike In Picture Postcard Village.

MYSTERY surrounds a sudden Covid spike in a picture-postcard village that has happened in just a week. Baffled residents of South Cave in East Riding have been searching for explanations after the idyllic village saw a huge rise in coronavirus case over a seven day period.

Government figures updated on Saturday revealed that it had experienced a huge 440 per cent week-on-week increase in Covid-19 cases. That leaves it with the worst coronavirus infection rate in Yorkshire and for 99 miles around.

“I honestly can’t imagine why and I’m really surprised at that,” Kate, a local resident, who was out walking her dog, said. I’m gobsmacked if I’m honest because I’d never have guessed that. Just looking around, I know it’s a really cold day, there’s barely anyone about. There’s nowhere to really go to spread it so the only thing I can think of is people around here maybe feel they’re safe enough to be inside, going into people’s houses maybe.”