Mystery Surrounds Sudden Covid Spike In Picture Postcard Village.
MYSTERY surrounds a sudden Covid spike in a picture-postcard village that has happened in just a week. Baffled residents of South Cave in East Riding have been searching for explanations after the idyllic village saw a huge rise in coronavirus case over a seven day period.
Government figures updated on Saturday revealed that it had experienced a huge 440 per cent week-on-week increase in Covid-19 cases. That leaves it with the worst coronavirus infection rate in Yorkshire and for 99 miles around.
“I honestly can’t imagine why and I’m really surprised at that,” Kate, a local resident, who was out walking her dog, said. I’m gobsmacked if I’m honest because I’d never have guessed that. Just looking around, I know it’s a really cold day, there’s barely anyone about. There’s nowhere to really go to spread it so the only thing I can think of is people around here maybe feel they’re safe enough to be inside, going into people’s houses maybe.”
Kate said she has seen no signs of people breaking lockdown. “It’s strange, It’s a real surprise. I’m walking the dog all the time and you don’t even hear music from someone’s house. You don’t see a soul really. You’re not thinking ‘oh, there’s a few people in that house or there are a few people in the pub’ or anything like that. It’s just really quiet.”
