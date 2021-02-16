Jimmy Savile Enquiry Reopened After Scottish Woman’s 1980s Trafficking Claims.

POLICE have launched a new Jimmy Savile probe after a Scottish woman claims she was trafficked to England in the 1980s to be abused by the paedophile TV star. The woman from Midlothian told detectives how she was transported to a Leeds hotel in the early 1980s, where Savile subjected her to a vile sex attack.

She has been interviewed by Police Scotland and West Yorkshire Police over the historic child abuse claims. The victim has bravely told her story now after decades of silence in order to encourage other Scottish Savile victims to come forward. The woman, who wants to remain anonymous, told how she was taken to Leeds to visit family members – and her own mother introduced her to Savile via a middleman.

She said: “As a child, I was ferried from Scotland to Leeds, where I was abused by him. Police in Leeds and up here have taken my statements about this and their investigations are ongoing but Covid-19 has slowed things down a bit.

“I buried it for years inside but I think people have to speak about things like this. I have kids and grandkids and I don’t want them or anyone else to have to live with these awful things. My family had relatives in Leeds, so I would be down there a fair amount in my childhood.”

On one trip, my mum took me to a posh hotel in Leeds and I was amazed at how fancy it was. I would have been about eight at the time. We sat in the main reception area and a man came down, who I learned later was Savile’s associate. He took me up to a room, a suite, and there was Jimmy Savile in shorts and T-shirt.”

I had always loved Jim’ll Fix It and wanted to be on it. My mum was away by this time. I was in awe. I was just sitting with him and he gave me a drink of lemonade but after a while, I felt funny. He took me off to one of the many rooms at the side of the main living room. We sat down and then he sexually abused me. I always felt ashamed about it.”

I tried to shut it out for years and thought I was being stupid dwelling on things that happened so long ago. It happened more than once with Savile. In total, I would say he abused me half a dozen times.”

A Police Scotland spokesman said: “We are investigating reports of historical sexual abuse. Inquiries are ongoing.”

A West Yorkshire Police spokesman confirmed they were aware but declined to comment further. He said: “We have a strict policy on not identifying victims of crimes or suspects or potentially confirming the ID of either.”

