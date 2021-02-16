FUENGIROLA National Police Arrest Online Puppy Scam Couple who conned at least 20 people



Fuengirola’s National Police force has arrested a couple in the town who were allegedly swindling unsuspecting dog-loving customers online by advertising puppies for sale, asking potential buyers for a deposit to be paid in advance, and then once the deposit was in their bank account, they would cut the line of communication.

The couple, a male and a female, aged 33 and 34 were arrested on suspicion of online fraud, and identity theft, with the police saying their investigations led them to believe that as many as 20 people had been duped into sending a deposit and that there could most probably be more victims who had not come forward yet.

The couple are thought to have pocketed up to €9000 with their scam, targeting victims all over Spain, not just locally, but thanks to one person who initially reported the crime, then the National Police’s cybercrime unit could go into action, and they managed to track the couple down.

Their modus operandi was simple, they found animal lovers who wanted to buy a puppy, asked them to first transfer a deposit electronically to their account, and then once the money was safely in, the scammers would allegedly cut off all lines of contact to the customer.

During the course of their investigations, officers also discovered that the couple had been using the identity of a woman who was unknown to them, which resulted in their charge of identity theft. Their case will now go in front of the courts.

