Elon Musk Says He Is An Alien In Bizarre Twitter Exchange

Tesla CEO, Elon Musk, the richest man on the planet, during a bizarre exchange of messages on Twitter, when asked how he manages to run so many businesses, replied that he was an alien!

His comment could be laughed off as just some harmless joke he made, but, many are claiming Musk is maybe hiding something, and that it could be the real reason why he is so successful in business, as they reminded people what he said just two years ago when he denied allegations that he was from another planet.

Kunal Shah, a tech start-up mogul was the person who initiated the string of tweets when he asked the world’s richest man, “Elon Musk may end up running 4+ 500 billion companies simultaneously at a relatively young age. What I want to really understand, how does he do it? How does he manage context switching? How does he design his Org? So many questions”.

Musk simply replied, “I’m an alien”, a reply which sent Twitter fans into meltdown, with one follower replying, “Is that why you’re building a Spaceship … to get back to your home planet?”, and, “Worst kept secret” commented another, “We knew it already that you are an alien”.

Another wrote, “Coincidence that Elon said on Rogan that aliens could just make themselves known if they wanted to? I like this not so subtle approach”, as one commented, “I knew it from the beginning that’s why you wanna go back your home, Mars. Maybe they’re among us I don’t know. Some people think I’m an alien. Not true, not true”.

The clip shared in reaction to his latest announcement was captioned: “Hey @elonmusk here you said that you’re not an alien, now you have a different statement… So, what’s the truth?”.

