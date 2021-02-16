A MAN, 54, was arrested for the alleged abuse of two elderly residents at a care home in Tarragona.

-- Advertisement --



After appearing in court in Amposta, he has since been released with charges of sexually assaulting two women at L’Onada de Alcanar care home.

One of the women, aged 85, told her relatives about the situation when they took her out of the care home on Sunday, February 14, to vote in the Catalan elections.

The detainee is now banned from communicating with the victims and from coming near them or the care home. He will have to appear in court every 15 days.

The Mossos d’Esquadra are investigating to determine whether there are more victims.

The local authorities have said that this is a serious case which will be punished as a crime, and have offered psychological support to the victims and their families.

The local town hall in Alcanar, will appear as prosecution in the case, they have revealed. The council expressed their concern and have offered their unconditional support to the victims and their families while asking for respect for them.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Care home employee arrested for sexual abuse of elderly patients”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.