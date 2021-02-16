Breaking News – New Nigerian Covid Variant Found in the UK.

-- Advertisement --



EXPERTS have identified a new mutation of coronavirus in the UK which researchers say should be targeted with surge testing as it ‘could be resistant to vaccines’. In fact, researchers have found that there could be up to 32 cases of the Nigerian COVID strain, known as B1525, already in the UK.

This new variant, which is said to be similar to the Kent variant, was initially picked up in a report from scientists working at the University of Edinburgh and now Dr Simon Clarke, an associate professor of cellular microbiology at the University of Reading, has warned that the strain may be resistant to current vaccines.

“We don’t yet know how well this [new] variant will spread, but if it is successful it can be presumed that immunity from any vaccine or previous infection will be blunted,” Dr Clarke told The Guardian.

Researchers have said that this new strain comes with a potentially worrying mutation – known as E484K – to the spike protein. This is a protein on the outside of the virus which plays a key role in helping the virus to enter human cells.

“I think that until we know more about these variants, any variants which carry E484K should be subject to surge testing as it seems to confer resistance to immunity, however that is generated.”

More than 100 cases of the B1525 variant have been found around the world, according to the University of Edinburgh team.