BOOST for Sabores Almeria brand as a major shop opens their doors to the gourmet brand.

Sabores Almeria has been welcomed into the SuperPlus Cash & Carry, and has its own large dedicated area. María Luisa Cruz, the Deputy for Agri-Food Promotion, attended the opening of dedicated area which aims to boost product sales and also showcase the gourmet products produced in Almeria.

SuperPlus Cash & Carry has become the main showcase for the products from Almeria, and Cruz highlighted the bravery of the business who despite the ongoing global pandemic has looked for new ways forward, not only to boost their business but also to promote local products. Cruz said that the business has opted for “the promotion of employment, boosting the economy and providing the capital with a great platform for the promotion of Almeria‘s products”.

The Cash & Carry carries a fantastic range of products and has the full support of the council with welcoming in the Sabores Almeria brand. Cruz commented that, “they will have all our support from the Provincial Council”.

Owner Daniel Martínez spoke about how the current times are hard for businesses but that, “we believe that we have to continue working, developing initiatives and moving forward in this situation”. He also explained that for shoppers, “the first thing the consumer will see when entering the cash&carry will be the area dedicated to Sabores Almería”.

