THE Governing Council has agreed to give 12 Ramon Llull Awards in 2021 to sectors and groups that have played an essential role in the management of the pandemic.

They are people, entities and companies that have made possible the right to education and culture, the supply of products and the care and attention of the most vulnerable and their determination, commitment and solidarity are recognised, in a tribute to the collective effort to face and overcome the health, economic and social crisis caused by Covid-19.

-- Advertisement --



This year’s awards are therefore, a tribute to the collective effort to deal with and overcome an extraordinary and unprecedented health, social and economic crisis.

The general public are not overlooked as they too are recognised for their efforts during the past year to overcome the situation generated by the Covid-19 epidemic and it is hoped that this recognition will encourage them to continue during 2021.

In effect these 12 awards cover everyone in the Balearics for everything that they have achieved.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Balearic Government announces Ramon Llull awards for pandemic management”.