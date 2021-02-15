Winter clothes half-price at Charity Shop of Calpe

THE Charity Shop of Calpe re-opens on Thursday February 18 with a half-price sale on all winter clothing.

The shop needs support during this difficult time and will be open on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays from 10am until 1.30pm.

All the necessary Covid hygiene and safety measures will be in place.

“You can find us in Galerías Mar Azul, halfway up Avenida Gabriel Miró on the right-hand side. Just follow the signs from the street,” the Charity Shop said.

