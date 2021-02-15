UK Records Lowest Daily Death Toll This Year and Lowest Infections Since October.

A TOTAL of 230 deaths were recorded in official figures posted today (February 15) – the lowest count recorded for the second day in a row since the latest lockdown began.

The latest figures also registered 9,765 new cases in the last 24 hours – almost 30 per cent down on the daily jump reported this time last week – when 14,101 new infections were recorded.

Last Monday, February 8, the national death toll rose by 333 and on Monday, February 1, 409 people died from Covid-19 and 18,607 tested positive for the virus, compared to 592 deaths and 22,195 cases the week before that.

These promising statistics show that cases are beginning to drop, ahead of proposed lessening of lockdown restrictions.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced today that he wants to start the gradual deconfinement of the country after the drop in numbers and after more than 15 million UK residents reportedly received at least the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine.

Speaking about relaxing restrictions, the PM said: “What we want to see is an irreversible but prudent advance,” Johnson told reporters during a visit to a London clinic. The Government wants to reopen the schools from March 8, gradually. “We have not yet made any decision,” he said, however, although he assured that he wants to “do everything” necessary for the schools to reopen by that date.

