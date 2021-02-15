Two pupils have been expelled for not wearing a mask during breaktime.

THE two female students are both pupils at IES Ben Al Jatib in Rincon de la Victoria.

-- Advertisement --



According to the local authority, both girls repeatedly refused to put their masks as stipulated by the school in accordance with the current regulations of both the Ministry of Health and Families and the Ministry of Health.

The ministries together with the educational facility are collating information to the judicial authority.

The Minister of Education and Sports, Javier Imbroda, said: “I offer my support and that of this entire department to the director of the educational centre and his management team.”

He stressed that “the ministry is not going to allow under any circumstances that any teacher, management team or member of the educational inspection feels threatened in the performance of their functions, among which are to ensure strict compliance with the rules of coexistence and health prevention protocols in the midst of a pandemic.

“These staff have contributed to ensuring the safety of the entire educational community in the most complex school year in history.”

Imbroda went on to say that “if schools are probably the safest spaces in this pandemic, it is because of compliance with the rules and the sense of responsibility”.

He added that collaboration and empathy on the part of the entire educational community are key, with the common goal of protecting and guaranteeing the right to education of our sons and daughters.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Two pupils expelled for not wearing a mask during breaktime”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.