‘The Country Of Babia’ Children’s Theatre in Torrevieja.

THE ‘School Theatre’ campaign continues at the Torrevieja Auditorium with the El Ball de San Vito production of ‘The Country Of Babia’ on March 21 at 12pm.

This show features adaptations of several Valencian folk tales, represented with traditional glove puppets: tangles, truncheons, public participation, all spiced up with music and popular songs performed live.

This laugh-a-minute comedy show revives traditions from the Valencia Community. Described as a “very agile, fun and participatory show with live music. Aimed at family audiences, from 5 years old.”

The show is scheduled to last 50 minutes.

“Tired of feeling like a fool, the puppet Mingo decides to leave his home and go on a long journey.”

The audience will journey with Mingo who goes to a strange land. There he will have to solve the problems he gets himself in and understand that by using his cunning, he can overcome his issues, experience many adventures and make good friends.

