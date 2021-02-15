Spanish Flamenco Singer Miguel Poveda “In Concert” In Torrevieja.

MIGUEL POVEDA will perform “In Concert” at the Torrevieja Auditorium on Saturday, April 17 at 7.30pm in a show that captures the true musical diversity of the singer without losing the traditional Flamenco roots of his music.

By taking a journey through Poveda’s universe, the audience will discover his love for Flamenco singing, poetry, Andalucian song, and will even experience some of his most recent compositions. His charisma, charm and the passion he brings to the stage make his concerts a unique experience for lovers of song, art and emotion.

Miguel Poveda’s award-winning voice is the perfect definition of feeling, which has matured with elegance; building a career with love, perseverance, effort and great music. He has toured half the world with his different shows and has received recognition from critics and audiences for his unique and wonderful performances.

The 48-year-old has made more than 14 albums with 2009’s offering “Coplas del Querer” winning him three music awards, as well as a Gold and Platinum Record.

Accompanied by hand-clapping, piano and cajón, he turns improvisation into an art form and each concert into a party.

Ticket prices beginning at €30 and go up to €45 which can be purchased at the box office or www.bacantix.com by searching Miguel Poveda.

