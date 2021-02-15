Police In Gran Canaria Recover Two Cars Stolen In Germany

POLICE in Gran Canaria recover two high-end cars that were stolen in Germany

Police in Puerto de la Luz made an astonishing discovery when they found two top-of-the-range cars, which had recently been reported stolen in Germany, in a freight container in Gran Canaria headed for Africa. The Local Police made the bust by using a scanner borrowed from the Tax Agency to inspect several containers that had arrived from Germany. When they examined the huge boxes, destined for the African continent, they quickly established that the images inside didn’t quite correspond with what had been declared.

Agents moved the suspect container to a secure facility, and upon opening it, discovered two luxury vehicles, a BMW and Land Rover, without licence plates or any official documentation. Both high-end cars were almost brand new with only a few kilometres on the clock, and valued at €150,000.

The operation was coordinated by the ODAIFI of the Puerto de la Luz Fiscal Department, who have handed matters over to the courts in Las Palmas de Gran Canaria. The legitimate owners of the vehicles will now be sought out and arrangements made to return their cars to them.

Since January 2020, a total of thirty-one vehicles have been recovered in Gran Canaria that were reported stolen in different European countries, with an approximate market value of €800,000.

