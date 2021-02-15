A CUSTOMS helicopter has been spotted hunting down a drugs boat and preventing it from entering the Port of La Duquesa in Manilva.

The helicopter stopped in front of the drugs boat as it tried to enter the Manilva port before calling on ground officers to come in and take over.

-- Advertisement --



According to media sources, the semi-rigid boat was coming in to the port to stock up on supplies needed to stay out at sea for drugs drop offs.

After a chase lasting several minutes, the customs helicopter was able to hover several metres above the water in front of the boat, preventing it from coming into the harbour to stock up on supplies.

However, before the crew on board the boat were arrested, the helicopter was forced to abandon its position in the harbour.

According to media reports, police do not believe the boat was carrying drugs, just the fuel needed for their later operation.

Officers are no investigating whether the incident is related to a case involving the Customs Surveillance Service carried the day before in the Atunara Port in La Linea de la Concepcion.

Police there seized several gasoline canisters that the crew of a drugs boat had thrown over during their escape. They also confiscated a semi-rigid boat.

At the same time, there was another drugs related incident in Manilva, when the Local Police and Guardia Civil stopped a group of people who were trying to refill a boat that was found to contain more than 30 petrol tanks.

Police believe these are used by drugs boats to refuel during periods at sea while they are waiting to carry out drugs exchanges which will then be brought into land.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Police Helicopter Hunts Down Drugs Boat in Manilva”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.