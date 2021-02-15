Police Bring Down Laughing Gas Gang in Malaga

POLICE in Malaga have brought down a gang allegedly responsible for distributing and selling laughing gas to clubs and private parties.

Officers from the National Police have arrested four people and confiscated 411 laughing gas cylinders and 5,000 balloons thought to belong to the gang in Benalmadena, Malaga.

According to media reports, the international crime group were responsible for the large-scale import and distribution of the gas, which they sold to nightclubs and private parties.

During their investigations in operation ‘Bombona,’ police from the Torremolina Local Police received tips suggesting that various people living at a property in Benalmadena could be storing the gas.

After identifying the individuals, police found the group had records for crimes against public health, and began watching the gang.

During their surveillance, officers found the group were allegedly importing large quantities of laughing gas before storing it at a garage in the urbanisation where they lived.

According to police, the suspects later decorated the drugs with images of luxury brands, to make them more attractive for sale in clubs, discos or private parties throughout Spain.

The first phase of the police investigation ended with the arrest of one suspect when he was caught red-handed while receiving a shipment of nitrogen oxide bottles.

In a search carried out at the suspect’s garage and home, police allegedly found 200 gas cylinders, 5,000 balloons, 108 filters to introduce the gas into the balloons, and 67 grams of hashish.

In the second phase of the police operation, three other men, all alleged members of the criminal group, were also arrested, while other drug paraphernalia was also confiscated.

