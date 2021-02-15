Marbella Animal Shelter Launches Campaign to Help 400 Dogs and Cats

THE Marbella Triple A animal shelter has announced the launch of a campaign to help cover the costs of caring for 400 cats and dogs.

The shelter is offering donors various options, from sponsorship to gift cards to help pay for the costs of the animals it cares for in Marbella.

Alfonso Sanchez, a former professional basketball player who helps at the shelter, said: “One of the main drawbacks we face is that you cannot predict the number of abandoned animals there will be in a city during a year.

“The situation forces everyone to readjust and we are looking for a way to get money from anywhere to be able to cover the needs of the almost 400 animals we care for.”

Sanchez said Triple A has been looking after animals in Marbella for more than 30 years.

He said: “Since the pandemic began, in March 2020, the association’s entry record has been 1,495 animals, while the exit record is 1,441.

“There is a small percentage that are abandoned dogs or cats that do not have any type of problem, but it is scarce.

Most of those who end up arriving have some illness, requiring medications or treatments to recover, including surgery; in addition to the behavioural problems that they may also.

We take care, not only of the maintenance and that they have bed and food. We deal with their illnesses and their treatments, which entail additional costs that cannot be calculated in advance.”

