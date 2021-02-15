IF you go for frequent bike rides and carry your bicycle in the car to get to your destination, you should recall the rules for transporting them.

-- Advertisement --



The General Traffic Department, DGT, recently issued a reminder about the rules for carrying bikes in the car and the fines which can be given if not done properly.

Adult bikes are large and not easy to bundle into a car, and even a child’s bike can take up a considerable amount of space and is not easy to pack in all vehicles.

Putting a bike inside a car can be very dangerous, as it is almost impossible to anchor it correctly so that in case of an accident, the occupants of the vehicle do not get hit by it.

The DGT and the Guardia Civil have reminded users that the fine is €200 for people who do not transport their bikes safely.

The solution is to use a bike rack on the back of your vehicle. When you do so, remember that it is mandatory to correctly use a V20 red and white sign on it so that other drivers are aware of the obstacle. If the items on the back of the car reduce the visibility of the license plate or lighting system, visual elements to remedy this are mandatory.

Once the bike is placed on the vehicle, it should not be wider than the vehicle itself, and if it is, part of it will need to be disassembled. The bike rack can also not add more than 15 per cent to the total length of the vehicle.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “How to avoid €200 fine for wrongly transporting bicycles”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.