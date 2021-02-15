Fourth arrest in connection with fatal stabbing of 22-year-old Sven Badzak in Kilburn.

OFFICERS and London Ambulance Service were called at 5.40pm on Saturday, February 6, following reports of a stabbing in Willesden Lane.

On arrival, officers found two victims.

Sven was found suffering from serious stab wounds and officers and paramedics performed CPR.

He was taken to a central London hospital but despite the best efforts of the emergency services he died there.

A 16-year-old male also suffered stab injuries and remains in hospital in a stable condition.

Police launched an appeal for witnesses, and Detective Chief Inspector Darren Jones, who is leading the investigation, said they believe Sven and his friend became involved in an altercation with a group of males.

“As this group chased the pair, Sven and his friend became separated. Sven fell to the ground and was attacked by a number of the group. His friend was also attacked but managed to seek sanctuary in a shop – however, he remains critically ill in hospital.

“Our thoughts are with both families of these victims who must be enduring unimaginable pain at this time; I want to assure them that we will support them throughout this investigation and that my team of highly experienced officers will be working tirelessly to locate and apprehend those responsible for this horrific attack.

A 19-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of murder this morning, Monday, 15 February and was taken to an east London police station where he remains in custody.

Yesterday, a 20-year-old male was arrested on suspicion of murder and also remains in custody at a north London police station.

Previously, two teenage males, aged 17 and 19, were arrested in connection with the death and have both been bailed.

The Metropolitan Police are appealing to anyone with information to call police on 101 or tweet @MetCC quoting CAD 5580/06Feb.

