Footballer Gerard Pique gets a surprise at the polling station

THERE were a few surprises in the 14-F elections in Cataluña, but one of most pleasant was the surprise that Catalan footballer Gerard Pique got when he went to vote and met his brother at the voting table.

The Barça player went to vote, accompanied by his son Milan, and shared the image on social networks.

The FC Barcelona centre-back and his son were the centre of attention at the voting station, not only because he and his wife, Colombian singer Shakira, are popular celebrities, but also because of his comments about the political situation.

However, what happened at the elections had nothing to do with his ideology, his vote or his football skills. When he approached the polling station to deposit his ballot, Piqué realized that the president was his brother Marc.

“To go and vote and see your brother as President of the table,” he wrote on Twitter.

The smallest of the Piqué siblings was born in 1992 and is the sole administrator of Kerad Esports, Gerard Pique’s company which develops eSports applications from which his other companies emerged, such as Kosmos Global Holding.

On the same day of the elections, Gerard Pique joined his team for training after several months of injury. Therefore, there are hopes he may play in the match against Paris Saint-Germain on Tuesday night.

Anar a votar i veure el teu germà com a President de taula… 😂😃 #Eleccions pic.twitter.com/ZEtWdHQrgq — Gerard Piqué (@3gerardpique) February 14, 2021

