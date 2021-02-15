Dancing On Ice Cancelled This Sunday Due To Celebs Skating Injuries Sustained During Training.

DANCING ON ICE has been halted for one weekend, giving contestants the opportunity to recover from any injuries they may have suffered while training, according to reports. ITV has announced it will pause the production for one week in order to give the contestants the opportunity to “recharge” before returning to the competition. -- Advertisement --



Jason Donovan, 52, missed Sunday’s show because of a back injury – and at least two other celebrities are nursing minor injuries. If he quits it will mean that five famous faces have withdrawn this series alone, with no more back-ups available to call upon. It comes a day after it was revealed how the series was on thin ice due to a spate of injuries and COVID-19 related drop-outs.

The series will return on Sunday, February 28 after the enforced hiatus. An ITV source said: “Everyone’s just been working really hard to put on a brilliant series. The production team has been amazing working around new protocols and working around the pandemic which is ever-evolving with new variants and such. This break will just allow the cast and crew the time to take a breath. Everyone gives it their all and just wants the show to be amazing for viewers at home so a week to recharge and rest up before coming back will be great.”

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Dancing On Ice Cancelled Due To Celebs Skating Injuries”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.