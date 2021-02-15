Council owned cleaning company interviewing for holiday cover

THE Torremolinos Council will on March 3 start interviews in the final phase of selection of recruitment for labourers and cleaners to cover sick leave and holidays.

All positions are covered by a maximum period of two years with the municipally owned cleaning company Litosa.

Interviews will be held three days a week over a period of three weeks and a final list of successful candidates is expected to be published on April 2.

Among the requirements required applicants needed to prove that they were at least 16 years of age and hold a primary school certificate or equivalent.

Applicants for the places reserved for people with disabilities had to prove their disability by means of a document issued by the competent body.

The selection process consisted of a theoretical/practical test, a merit assessment and finally, the interview.

