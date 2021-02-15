Cash-free travel on buses in Rincon de la Victoria with the launch of a new payment method.

PASSENGERS will now be able to pay for single tickets with their mobile phones on the main interurban lines in the area.

The Consorcio de Transporte Metropolitano del Area de Malaga (CTMAM), in collaboration with the main public transport operator, the Avanza Group, launched the new app ‘Consorcio Málaga’ on Monday, February 15.

It’s hoped the measure will benefit all the Malaga Transport Consortium bus lines that run through the municipality of Rincon de la Victoria.

Delegate for Development, Infrastructures, Spatial Planning, Culture and Historical Heritage, Carmen Casero, said the initiative “seeks to reduce the access time of passengers getting onto the bus, facilitate the purchase of trips for users and, above all, to reduce the use of cash in public transport, especially important in the current pandemic situation”.

“With this new functionality, the CTMAM continues to advance in pioneering modernisation measures that allow travelers greater comfort and accessibility to public transport”, she added.

Travellers will be able to purchase interurban bus trips from their mobile phones in advance and use them whenever they wish on all Grupo Avanza lines.

The service is operational on all Android mobiles by downloading the “Consorcio Málaga” app from Google Play and will be operational on iPhone mobiles shortly.

The app was developed in three months at no cost to the local or regional administrations.

