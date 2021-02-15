A NORDIC owned company which is based in Puerto Banus has applied for planning permission to reopen the boutique style hotel in La Alcaidesa.

The existing Quercus hotel in La Hacienda residential district not far from Gibraltar had four star status even though it has just nine bedrooms as well as a cafeteria and restaurant area.

-- Advertisement --



Based on just two floors with a basement, assuming that approval for its refurbishment is given by the La Linea de la Concepcion Council it is planned to have the work, which includes a car park, completed so that the hotel may catch the summer trade.

Local Councillor for Tourism Mercedes Atanet has indicated that she is very much in favour of this proposal as it shows a commitment to tourism in La Linea, despite the set backs and difficulties encountered due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Objections may be lodged within 20 days, but if none are received the matter will then be forwarded to the Junta de Andalucia for review.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Boutique hotel near to Gibraltar hopes to open this summer”.