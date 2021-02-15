Axarquia reaches a Covid-recovery milestone over the weekend.

WHILE the Ministry of Health and Families of the Junta de Andalucia has reported three Covid-related deaths since Friday, February 12, it also confirmed 5,000 patients have recovered from the virus since the start of the pandemic.

-- Advertisement --



In the last three days, 367 people have overcome coronavirus, though 92 new infections have also been recorded, according to data from the Andalucian Institute of Statistics and Cartography.

The three deaths were reported in Velez-Malaga and Torrox.

Once again, the majority of the new infections have been concentrated in Velez-Malaga with 36 new cases, followed by Rincon de la Victoria with 22.

But similarly, the largest number of recoveries have also been recorded in these two municipalities, with 214 in Velez-Malaga and 55 in Rincon de la Victoria.

The infection rate per 100,000 inhabitants now stands at 283 and 144 respectively.

All other municipalities in the region have incident rates below 45 per 100,000 inhabitants in the last 14 days.

Since the start of the pandemic in the Axarquia region, 8,416 positives have now been registered, of which 5,006 have officially recovered, and 150 fatalities.

Thank you for taking the time to read this news article “Axarquia reaches a Covid-recovery milestone”. For more UK daily news, Spanish daily news and Global news stories, visit the Euro Weekly News home page.