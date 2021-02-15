At Least Four Covid-19 Vaccines To Be Manufactured In Spain it was announced today, Monday 15



Reyes Maroto, the Spanish Minister of Industry, Commerce, and Tourism, today (Monday 15) announced that at least four firms in Spain are going to start manufacturing Covid-19 vaccines and that the Government is in also talks to close a deal with another fifth pharmaceutical firm, reports Diario Sur.

Ms Maroto’s announcement came after a meeting with the Mayors of the Eastern region of Madrid, at the headquarters of the City Council of Alcalá de Henares, where she happily said that the Government is working tirelessly every day to bring about a future without Covid-19, whilst seizing the opportunity for more Spanish firms in the pharmaceutical industry to be more competitive and modern.

Insud Pharma will be the firm to manufacture the AstraZeneca vaccine, Rovi is going to be manufacturing the Moderna vaccine, Reig Jofre will make the Janssen vaccine, and production of the Novavax antigen will be taken care of by Biofabri.

The Minister pointed out, “This will accelerate the distribution of these vaccines in Spain, and we are working so that there will be more because the country is very well positioned in the European Union both in the production of active principles and in the final stages of filling the medicine”.

She also mentioned that ministries in the Government are working on the possibility of a vaccination passport that, in the future, would allow safe mobility to take place both within Spain and the European Union.

