Andalucia to Announce Plans for Mass Covid Vaccinations

POLITICIANS at the Junta de Andalucia have announced they will set out their plan for mass Covid vaccinations tomorrow.

Spokesperson Elias Bendodo said a meeting of officials tomorrow will see them put together a plan for how to carry out mass Covid vaccinations in Andalucia.

He said: “Vaccination is synonymous with the beginning of the end of the crisis and Andalucia wants to be the first on board the train of recovery. For this reason, on Tuesday we will announce a plan for the whole of Andalucia, because we cannot waste a minute.”

He added: “Mass vaccination in large spaces has already begun. Once again we are looking ahead and Andalucia is prepared to vaccinate 7 days a week, 24 hours a day in all provinces.

“We only need the Government of Spain to assume its responsibility, send us more vaccines and pitch in to give direct aid to sectors such as hotels and tourism that have been the most affected.”

Bendodo also called on Spain’s central government to, “stand firm before the European Union to demand that the pharmaceutical companies comply with the delivery of the vaccines.”

Minister of Health Jesus Aguirre echoed calls for further supplies of vaccines, saying, “the greater the volume of vaccination, the sooner the recovery will begin.”

The politician added that Covid restrictions are likely to be in place for a while. He said: “Until we are clear that the volume of people vaccinated is sufficient, we are going to maintain measures to minimise the number of hospital admissions and deaths.”

He also thanked the councils and businesses who had made offers to the Junta de Andalucia to help with the vaccination programme.

