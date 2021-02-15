30 Taliban Militants Blown Up During A Bomb Making Class In Afghan Mosque

30 Taliban Militants Were Blown Up During A Bomb Making Class In An Afghan Mosque.

30 TALIBAN MILITANTS were killed while attending a bomb making class at an Afgan mosque, according to security services. It is understood the blast happened on Saturday morning in Qultaq, which is situated in the Dowlatabad district of Balkh province.

NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said the alliance will not withdraw its troops from Afghanistan ‘before the time is right’. Taliban violence has surged in Afghanistan in recent months amid stalled peace talks.

Although it was known that six foreign nationals were killed in the explosion, their bodies could not be identified because of the damage caused by the blast. The Taliban fighters had gathered at the mosque to be trained in how to make bombs and IEDs, the Khaama Press News Agency reported.

The Biden administration is just weeks away from having to make a decision whether to end the nearly 20-year military deployment in Afghanistan that has claimed nearly 2,400 American lives, as experts and US officials said there are no good options available and the best hope is to avert “catastrophe.”

With the May deadline for a withdrawal looming and NATO allies eager to learn what the US will do, the National Security Council (NSC) convened a meeting of senior officials Friday to discuss the way forward on Afghanistan, according to two administration officials familiar with the meeting.

The Ministry of Defence said in a statement today, Monday, that 80 insurgents were killed, 36 wounded and a large number of weapons and ammunition were destroyed during the clashes and operations conducted by the Afghan defence forces.

According to the Afgan MOD, the Taliban fighters were killed and wounded in Kandahar, Nangarhar, Badghis, Ghor, Takhar, Baghlan, and Helmand provinces. During the security operations, 123 Taliban planted and placed mines in different parts of the country were discovered and neutralized Afghan national defence and security forces.

The ministry also added that Afghan special forces targeted Taliban strongholds in the Angur Bagh area of ​​Kunduz province on Sunday night. Three Taliban strongholds were reportedly destroyed and wrecked, besides two anti-vehicle mines and some weapons and ammunition of the group were seized by the Afghan special forces unit of commandos.

