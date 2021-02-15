2021 Cycling Tour of Spain – ‘a valued promotion of tourism’

2021 Cycling Tour of Spain - 'a valued promotion of tourism'
2021 Cycling Tour of Spain – ‘a valued promotion of tourism’.

THE 2021 Cycling Tour of Spain will pass through Nerja once again on August 24, in the 10th stage, as cyclists travel 190.2 km of the Mediterranean coast from Roquetas de Mar to Rincón de la Victoria.

Councillor for Sports, Daniel Rivas, confirmed that “once again residents and visitors, especially cycling fans, will be able to enjoy this great sporting event of national and international importance, and a promotion of tourism thanks to the images that will be screened from our locality via television and the internet ”.

The 2021 Cycling Tour of Spain, in its 76th edition, will start at front of the Burgos Cathedral on August 14 and will cover 3,336.1 km in its 21 stages entirely through Spanish territory, ending at the Santiago Cathedral on September 5.


The Councillor added: “Regarding the stage of the race in which our municipality is included, it is characterised by being a medium mountain, totally flat, with the exception of the final part, the Port of Almáchar, 15km from the finish line.

“This will force cyclists to ride very fast on the descent and on the way to the finish line ”.


