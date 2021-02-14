Spain’s Former Defence Minister Alberto Oliart Dies Aged 92.

THE former Minister of Defence, Health and Industry and Energy, Alberto Oliart, who served the country in that position between 1977 and 1982, passed away in Madrid on Saturday, February 13 at the age of 92, according to family sources.

Alberto Oliart, born in Mérida (Badajoz) on July 29, 1928, was also president of Radio Televisión Española, his last public position, between 2009 and 2011. Alberto Oliart was a state attorney and between 1965 – 1968 he was the administrative and financial director of RENFE and general secretary. He later returned to the body of state lawyers in the Supreme Court.

In 1973 he left the Supreme Court and was appointed general director of the Banco Hispano Americano, four years later entering the UCD Government for the first time, which in 1977 was headed by Adolfo Suárez.

Later he devoted himself to the legal profession and was a member of the Executive Commission of the Banco Hispano Americano until 2009 when with José Luis Rodríguez Zapatero, he served as president of RTVE until 2011.

Oliart became president of RTVE during the Government of José Luis Zapatero in November 2009 after an agreement reached by PSOE and PP. However, in July 2011 he presented his resignation alleging personal reasons related to his state of health.

During his time at RTVE, he oversaw a major overhaul of the public financing model. In addition, he also decided to stop broadcasting bullfights.

