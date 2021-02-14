Police Called to Break Up Party at €13,700 a Week London Property

POLICE in London were reportedly called to break up a party at a London property that breached Covid laws.

Officers from the Metropolitan Police were called to an alleged party at the £12,000 (€13,700) a week London property after receiving tips from concerned members of the public, but were reportedly unable to hand out any fines after revellers refused to let them in.

According to media reports, police were flagged down by members of the public concerned that a large party was taking place inside the 5,921 square foot luxury property in central London.

However, police reportedly left the without making arrests or imposing fines as they were not let into the building and revellers ignored attempts by the police to be asked questions.

It is thought the party took place at a Grade II-listed property overlooking Hyde Park built in 1823 and once owned by Douglas Fairbanks Jr, who starred in films including The Prisoner of Zenda, Gunga Din and The Corsican Brothers.

Under current Covid laws, police can take action against those who person, including breaking up illegal gatherings and issuing fines – from £200 (€228) for the first offence, doubling to a maximum of £6,400 (€7,309).

A police spokesperson told one publication: “Police were flagged down in Park Lane W1 at 00:25hrs on Sunday, 14 February after a number of people were reported to be gathered inside an address.

“Officers attempted to speak to the occupants without response. They later left the location.’

